This year’s summer event calendar in Chatham-Kent could have as many holes as last year’s, says Dr. David Colby.

Article content

This year’s summer event calendar in Chatham-Kent could have as many holes as last year’s, says Dr. David Colby.

Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health said getting more people vaccinated could lead to fewer festivals being cancelled, but that’s more a hope than a certainty at this point.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Don't plan for a normal summer: Colby Back to video

“We can’t plan to be much different than last year,” he said, “but, if more vaccines arrive and we get a much higher proportion of the population vaccinated and we see the results of that, in terms of the numbers, then we can start loosening up the restrictions.

“When I say we, this will be primarily done on a provincial level, although I may have some influence over what happens locally, as I always do.”

He isn’t ruling out the possibility of a typical pre-COVID-19 summer.

“We have seen some optimistic remarks from our prime minister that he is hoping that the vaccination of Canadians will proceed at a level that would allow a more normal summer,” Colby said. “I would offer you the hope rather than the belief at this point that that’s going to happen.”