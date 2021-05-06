





Don't blame public-health workers for the lockdown: Colby

If you're sick of the stay-at-home order, don't take it out on the people trying to keep you healthy.

Article content If you’re sick of the stay-at-home order, don’t take it out on the people trying to keep you healthy. That’s the request from Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health after a number of complaints to the public health unit about COVID-19 restrictions. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Don't blame public-health workers for the lockdown: Colby Back to video “We’re getting a lot of calls at the health unit from people that are very impatient about the lockdown, wondering why, with our numbers being so good in Chatham-Kent, that we have a lockdown,” Dr. David Colby said. “It’s a provincially imposed lockdown across the entire province.” He asks people to be courteous and not lash out at public-health workers. “We don’t have any local control over this,” Colby said. “The people that are making these decisions on a provincial basis are really trying to look out for the safety and welfare of people across the province. We have to do our bit locally. “I would ask that people try and understand that and not express anger to the people at the health unit who are simply trying to keep the people of Chatham-Kent safe.”

Article content Chatham-Kent was down Thursday to 30 active cases of COVID-19, “which is the lowest that we’ve been in a long, long time,” Colby said. Only one new case was reported by the public health unit while five cases were resolved. The cumulative total of 1,793 cases included 1,750 that have been resolved. No new deaths or outbreaks were reported. The lone active outbreak was at a workplace with four active cases in Chatham-Kent residents. The lockdown has helped to keep numbers in check and so has the vaccination rate, “which we expect to accelerate this month,” Colby said, but warned citizens to avoid complacency. “The price of peace is eternal vigilance. We have to be very, very careful,” Colby said. “I’m hoping that this will be the lockdown to end all lockdowns, and that we won’t have to engage in this again because we’ll have a high enough proportion of people vaccinated.” He was excited to report 81 per cent of Chatham-Kent residents aged 60 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine. “That is absolutely epic,” Colby said. Approximately 200 temporary agricultural workers at five farms were slated to be vaccinated by the end of Thursday, he said. “That program is ongoing very aggressively,” Colby said. “We’re moving right along.” There have been 37,724 doses administered through the Chatham-Kent public health unit, with 36,099 people receiving at least one shot. Mayor Darrin Canniff was encouraged by promising vaccination stats from the provincial government.

Article content “They’re hopeful that by the end of the month that most adults who want a vaccine will at least have their first shot. … It really puts a light at the end of the tunnel for the next few months,” Canniff said. The Chatham hospital had nine COVID-19 patients Thursday morning, including five Chatham-Kent residents. Two were on ventilators. Critical care occupancy was at 81 per cent, including 70 per cent in the intensive care unit, said Chatham-Kent Health Alliance president and CEO Lori Marshall. “In the last few weeks, we’ve had a total of 10 transfers in to Chatham-Kent, either from the (Greater Toronto Area) or regionally,” Marshall said. “Of those 10, five of them have actually been discharged so far. That’s great news. “We do continue to expect to receive one to two transfers a day to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.”

