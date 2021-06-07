Dog tag enforcement to begin June 14

Pet and Wildlife Rescue will begin its dog tag enforcement campaign across the municipality next week.

Animal control officers will be contacting anyone who has not purchased their 2021 municipal dog tag.

Dog tags can be purchased at the animal shelter in Chatham or at any municipal office.

The bylaw requires that all dog owners must obtain tags for their dogs each year. Residents who fail to purchase their tags risk being fined $240.

The cost of a tag is $38 per dog, which includes the late fee, provided the dog has been sterilized. Otherwise an additional $10 fee is applied.

Enforcement officers will be identified by their animal control uniforms and identification name tag. In addition, the officers will be driving a vehicle marked with animal control.

Should you no longer own a dog, contact 311 or 519-360-1998 to have your dog licence account deactivated.