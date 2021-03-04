DNA match leads to arrest in Chatham home break-in from 2015
DNA evidence helped Chatham-Kent police arrest a suspect Wednesday in a home break-in from more than five-and-a-half years ago.
Article content
DNA evidence helped Chatham-Kent police arrest a suspect Wednesday in a home break-in from more than five-and-a-half years ago.
The break-in took place July 3, 2015, at a Raleigh Street residence in Chatham. Police seized evidence at the time for forensic analysis.
DNA match leads to arrest in Chatham home break-in from 2015 Back to video
Police received information Feb. 9 from the Centre of Forensic Sciences that a DNA profile was generated and matched that of a Chatham man.
The 24-year-old has been charged with break and enter. He was released with a March 31 court date.
Arson investigation
Police are investigating an arson that took place between 2 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday at a food trailer parked on National Road in Chatham.
Someone opened a window and started a fire that burned a hole through the floor and caused significant smoke damage, police said.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Rod Louzon at rodl@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87236. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Failing to comply
A 17-year-old West Lorne youth was charged Wednesday with failing to comply with his release conditions after he was allegedly seen in Dresden last week with a Wallaceburg teen with whom he’s not allowed to communicate.
He was released with a March 29 court date.
Traffic enforcement
Twenty-eight tickets for various Highway Traffic Act offences were issued in the Chatham area Wednesday by police doing traffic enforcement.