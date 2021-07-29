Dr. David Colby expected Chatham-Kent residents to hit a collective home run with their vaccine uptake, so he’s dismayed at how many refuse to even pick up a bat.

Dr. David Colby expected Chatham-Kent residents to hit a collective home run with their vaccine uptake, so he’s dismayed at how many refuse to even pick up a bat.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The COVID-19 vaccination rates in Chatham-Kent lag behind the provincial averages for most age groups and are well behind in the youngest categories.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'Dismal' vaccination response in Chatham-Kent: Colby Back to video

“We are one of the lowest vaccination jurisdictions in the province,” said Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health.

“If you’d asked me in the beginning, I would have said, ‘Once we get the vaccine, the people of Chatham-Kent will step up to the plate just like they always do and hit the ball out of the park. We’re going to see really high vaccination rates here.’ I do not understand.”

On a weekly conference call with media Thursday, Colby pointed out Chatham-Kent residents united in 2010 to win an online vote for the most coveted spot on the Canadian version of Monopoly.

“I don’t know how a community that comes together, a small community that could outcompete all of the other communities in Canada and get Boardwalk on the Monopoly board, can turn in with such a dismal response to getting vaccinated,” he said.

In Chatham-Kent, 77 per cent of residents 18 and older have received at least one dose and 67 per cent have received two. The provincial averages are 81.1 per cent with at least one dose and 69.2 per cent with two.

Locally, 52 per cent of 12- to 17-year-olds have received at least one dose and 33 per cent have received two, while the provincial averages are 65.2 per cent and 43.4 per cent, respectively.

The relative rates are even worse for 18- to 29-year-olds in Chatham-Kent, where 55 per cent have at least one dose and 40 per cent have two. The provincial averages are 70.8 per cent and 52.9 per cent, respectively.