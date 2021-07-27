Disclosure still to be reviewed in fatal shooting case

A 19-year-old Windsor man accused in a fatal shooting in Blenheim last April will remain in custody for nearly a month before his matter returns to court.

Daily News staff
Jul 27, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Chatham-Kent police were on scene investigating the murder of a 20-year-old Blenheim man who died from his injuries after being shot outside a home in Blenheim on around 7 p.m. April 21. Police cordoned off a house at the intersection of Church and Lumley streets. (Ellwood Shreve/Chatham Daily News)
Chatham-Kent police were on scene investigating the murder of a 20-year-old Blenheim man who died from his injuries after being shot outside a home in Blenheim on around 7 p.m. April 21. Police cordoned off a house at the intersection of Church and Lumley streets. (Ellwood Shreve/Chatham Daily News)

A 19-year-old Windsor man accused in a fatal shooting in Blenheim last April will remain in custody for nearly a month before his case returns to court.

Story continues below

Darius White, who is facing a charge of second-degree murder and attempted murder, made a brief virtual court appearance Tuesday in Chatham.

White has only recently retained counsel.

Court heard his lawyer is reviewing disclosure in advance of a pre-trial to be held, which prompted a request for the matter be adjourned to Aug. 24.

Chad Coupe, 19, of Windsor is also charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in the April 21 shooting. He is slated to be back in court Aug. 23.

There is a publication ban on evidence heard during the pre-trial phase.

According to previously published reports, officers rushed to the scene of a reported shooting at about 7 p.m. in front of a Blenheim home. Police said the suspects fled the scene, but officers quickly found their vehicle on Communication Road. The driver immediately surrendered during a traffic stop.

The passenger moved into the driver’s seat and drove away, police said. Officers pursued the vehicle, and a high-risk traffic stop was made on Kent Bridge Road. The man was taken into custody without incident and a gun was recovered.

Braedon Burk, a 20-year-old Blenheim man who was visiting the home, was shot. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Latest National Stories

News Near Chatham

This Week in Flyers