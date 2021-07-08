Delta variant spread could slow Ontario's reopening
The soaring number of active COVID-19 cases in the Grey Bruce health unit should serve as a warning to other regions, says Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health.
Dr. David Colby urges Chatham-Kent residents to get vaccinated to avoid a situation similar to Grey Bruce, which has 187 active cases after its total increased almost fivefold in a recent 10-day span.
“This can happen at any point,” Colby said Thursday on a conference call with media. “The Delta variant, which is what they’re having there, is extremely contagious.”
He also pointed to the high number of active cases and hospitalizations in the Waterloo Region, which won’t move into the second stage of Ontario’s three-stage reopening plan until Monday. The rest of the province has been in the second stage since June 30.
“It’s a new ball game with the Delta variant. It’s so much more transmissible,” Colby said.
Ontario is scheduled to stay in the second stage until at least July 20. Officials need time to measure the impact of loosening restrictions.
“We need probably at least three weeks in Stage 2 before we could consider going to Stage 3. If what’s happening in Waterloo and Grey Bruce is any indication, we may be in Stage 2 for quite a while,” Colby said.
Grey Bruce’s per-capita COVID-19 numbers had easily been the best in Southwestern Ontario during the pandemic, with a cumulative rate of 1,008.9 cases per 100,000 people. Chatham-Kent is third best with 1,773.9 per 100,000.
The Delta variant’s impact in Grey Bruce shows the need to be vaccinated, said Colby, who shared the advice of Dr. Peter Juni, the director of Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table.
“He basically said we have two choices now: get vaccinated or get Delta,” Colby said.
No one in Chatham-Kent has tested positive for the Delta variant, but Colby is “worried” about some people in quarantine.
“They’re all doing fine, but we really want to get that confirmed. I don’t have any confirmed Delta yet, but I have some that I’m treating as suspicious,” he said.
The Chatham-Kent public health unit didn’t report any new cases Thursday, but active cases rose to eight when a previously resolved case was listed as active again.
No deaths or outbreaks were reported. Chatham-Kent’s cumulative total of 1,888 cases included 1,863 resolved cases.
None of Chatham-Kent’s new cases in the past two weeks were people who’d received at least one dose of vaccine, Colby said.
“Vaccination remains very protective. It’s interesting that it’s newsworthy when someone who is fully vaccinated actually gets infected. … Having two vaccines is very protective against infection,” he said.
“Interestingly, those that have been fully vaccinated who do manage to get infected have a very, very mild, mild syndrome. All of the studies so far indicate that they don’t excrete enough virus to be very much of a transmission hazard to others. There is every reason to get vaccinated.”
Approximately 74 per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 18 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine and 49 per cent have received two doses. Forty-seven per cent of 12- to 17-year-olds have received at least one dose.
As of Thursday morning, 108,190 doses have been administered in Chatham-Kent, with 67,626 residents 12 and older receiving at least one dose and 42,770 receiving two.