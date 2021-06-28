Delay in setting judicial pre-trial for Chatham woman facing attempted murder charge

Article content

Efforts to hold a judicial pre-trial for a Chatham woman facing an attempted murder charge after a reported stabbing have been hampered by an administrative delay.

Brandy Redmond, 28, made a brief court appearance in Chatham via video on Monday.

The court heard Redmond’s lawyer had been trying for more than a week to set a date for judicial pre-trial but hadn’t heard back from the trial co-ordination office.

The court also heard the Crown is ready to proceed with a pre-trial.

The matter was adjourned to Friday for a video appearance to provide more time to work out the issue.

Redmond, who remains in custody at the South West Detention Centre, previously waived her right to apply for bail.

There is a publication ban on evidence heard during the pre-trial stage.

According to previously published reports, Chatham-Kent police officers responded to a disturbance outside an apartment building in late April on Riverview Drive in Chatham.

Police learned that an argument between two acquainted women escalated into a physical altercation.

A 30-year-old Chatham woman was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with serious injuries, police said.

In addition to attempted murder, Redmond has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.