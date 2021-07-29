Defence continues to wait for disclosure in Chatham murder case

A 26-year-old man facing a first-degree murder charge remains in custody as his legal counsel continues to wait for disclosure in the case.

A 26-year-old man facing a first-degree murder charge remains in custody as his legal counsel continues to wait for disclosure in the case.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Kyle Samko made brief virtual appearance Thursday in a Chatham court.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Defence continues to wait for disclosure in Chatham murder case Back to video

Court was told the defence continues to wait to receive more disclosure and has also requested a meeting with the assigned Crown to get the matter moving forward.

The matter was adjourned to Aug. 19.

Samko was remanded in custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.

There is a publication ban on evidence heard during the pre-trial phase.

According to previously published reports, witnesses said a hammer was used in an altercation June 3. Police and paramedics found an injured man lying on the ground in front of a home on St. George Street.

Police later reported Manny da Silva, 35, of Chatham, died from his injuries.