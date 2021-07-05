Date needs to be confirmed for Wallaceburg woman facing murder charge to enter plea

A Wallaceburg woman facing a first-degree murder charge could be entering a plea by early next month, but that date still needs to be confirmed.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Kourtny Audette, 28, made a brief video court appearance in Chatham Monday, where a representative for her lawyer requested she return to court Aug. 6 to enter a plea.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Date needs to be confirmed for Wallaceburg woman facing murder charge to enter plea Back to video

Assistant Crown attorney Nick Bazylko asked if the date was confirmed with trial co-ordination, given the serious nature of the case, to ensure Crown Attorney Rob MacDonald will be available that day.

When MacDonald’s availability could not be confirmed, the matter was put over to Thursday to ensure everything will ready for Audette to enter her plea.

Audette continues to be held in custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.

The matter has been before the court for more than three years. The multiple delays experienced in the case were previously waived by the defence during earlier appearances.

There is a publication ban during the pretrial phase of the proceedings.

According to previously published reports, Audette is accused in the death of 24-year-old Nick Laprise.

Emergency crews responded to a Book Street home in Wallaceburg on April 18, 2018, where a man – later identified as Laprise – died at the scene.