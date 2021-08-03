Crews respond to fire at barn, RV

Firefighters were able to keep damage to a minimum during a fire at a barn and RV on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were able to keep damage to a minimum during a fire at a barn and RV on Tuesday morning.

At 8:10 a.m., crews from Station 11 Ridgetown and Station 18 Blenheim responded to 18934 Mull Rd.

When crews arrived on scene, the vehicle fire was “fully involved and had spread to the barn,” fire officials said in a release.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to the house and there were no injuries. Damage was estimated at $50,000, with $450,000 in property saved. The cause is undetermined, officials added.