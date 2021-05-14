Family escapes without injury from Degge Street home fire in Chatham

A family escaped without injury after their home caught fire early Friday morning in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent firefighters from Station No. 1 and No. 2 in Chatham responded to a house fire at 33 Degge St. just after 1 a.m., reports Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency Services.

The firefighters worked quickly to knock down the blaze, which caused an estimated $250,000 damage, said CKFES.

The homeowner and two children were at home along with two dogs.

The cause has been deemed undetermined by CKFES fire investigators.

There was a second house fire in Chatham-Kent later in the morning.

Firefighters from Ridgetown Station No. 11 were called to a fire at a home under construction at 11920 Front Line, just before 6:30 a.m. Friday.

The damage is estimated $150,000, there no injuries and cause has been determined, CKFES said.