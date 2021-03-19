COVID outbreak causes delay for elderly Wallaceburg man facing murder charge

A recent COVID outbreak at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor has caused a delay in the matter going forward for an elderly Wallaceburg man accused of killing his 89-year-old wife.

The 95-year-old man, who is charged with second-degree murder, made a brief appearance in a Chatham courtroom on Friday via teleconference. A publication ban prohibits publishing any details that would identify the accused or the victim.

Defence lawyer Greg McGivern told the court he was unable to conduct a planned meeting over the telephone with his client to discuss a fitness and criminal responsibility assessment that’s been completed due to COVID causing staff issues at the jail.

He requested the matter be adjourned to March 26 to arrange time to discuss the report and receive instructions from his client.

The man remains in custody.

There is also a publication ban on all evidence heard during the pre-trial phase.

According to previously published reports, the man was charged Dec. 26, 2020, with second-degree murder after Chatham-Kent police found his wife without vital signs at an apartment in Wallaceburg.

She died at the scene, police said.