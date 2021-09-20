COVID impacts election night gatherings and campaigning for some candidates in Chatham-Kent—Leamington
Election night is typically a time for supporters to rally around their candidates at a local venue, but three of the five candidates running in Chatham-Kent—Leamington won’t be holding large gatherings.
Conservative Dave Epp, who won the 2019 federal election by nearly 8,500 votes en route to his first term as an member of Parliament, plans to hold a post-election event this Saturday, when the returning officer has indicated the election results will be made official at 1 p.m., a media release stated.
COVID impacts election night gatherings and campaigning for some candidates in Chatham-Kent—Leamington Back to video
“Due to the COVID demands on the electoral system and the uncertainty of the timing of the results of the election, we are not going to have the traditional election night gathering,” the release noted.
New Democratic Party candidate Dan Gelinas and Green Party candidate Mark Vercouteren, who ran in the 2019 election, are both staying at home to watch the election results come in.
Liberal candidate Greg Hetherington and People’s Party of Canada candidate Liz Vallee are both holding election night gatherings.
Hetherington will be at the Red Barn Brewing Company, just outside of Blenheim, and Vallee will be at the Ultimate Sports Bar in Chatham.
In fact, the pandemic impacted the way the Gelinas and Vercouteren campaigned for this election.
“I didn’t knock on a lot of doors out of respect for the constituents,” Gelinas said early Monday evening, adding he was concerned about inadvertently spreading the COVID-19 virus.
Vercouteren, who finished fourth in the last federal election with 2,233 votes, said campaigning is “definitely is harder during COVID, particularly since I did not want to do much door-to-door (campaigning) or meet-and-greets to avoid situations.”
Hetherington and Vallee both had a strong social media presences during the campaign, with each posting several photos and videos of their campaign activities across the riding.
Epp also had a presence on social media during the campaign.
Hetherington ran a campaign that also featured a strong ground game.
“We figure (we did) close to 35,000 doors, and the response to our door knocking was well received,” he said.
He added his team worked extremely hard, with “volunteers that dedicated their entire lives” for the duration of the campaign.
“We wanted to connect with people and show our commitment,” Hetherington said. “We talked to a lot of people who have never seen their MP or MP candidate at their front door.”
Hetherington said the main campaign issues were basically what he expected.
“A lot of talk about vaccines and vaccine passports. Climate change and the need to get people back to work,” he said.
No matter the outcome, Gelinas, said, “I think anyone who gets elected is going to do a good job.
“They’re all good people and they’re all dedicated to the area and this riding,” he added.
Gelinas hopes people make up their minds on what they want as far as what party will form the government, noting there was a vote split between the Conservatives and People’s Party of Canada.
“People are still angry with Justin (Trudeau),” he added. “So, anything can happen, depends on the ones that are totally angry with Justin and Liberals for calling the election, where do they go?”
Vercouteren said his team kept busy, especially since it was a short campaign.
He found it challenging operating in a pandemic, noting debates are typically held in front of a crowd, where you can get feedback from the audience.
Vallee was a first-time candidate, also pounded the pavement during the campaign.
“I’ve learned a lot along the way,” she said, adding she and her team gave it their all.
“I couldn’t have done it without my campaign team,” she said. “The team is unbelievable strong and supportive and they have hustled so hard.”
Vallee said many voters told her they were voting for the first time. She added many young people said they were supporting her.
eshreve@postmedia.com