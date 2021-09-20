COVID impacts election night gatherings and campaigning for some candidates in Chatham-Kent—Leamington

Election night is typically a time for supporters to rally around their candidates at a local venue, but three of the five candidates running in Chatham-Kent—Leamington won’t be holding large gatherings.

Conservative Dave Epp, who won the 2019 federal election by nearly 8,500 votes en route to his first term as an member of Parliament, plans to hold a post-election event this Saturday, when the returning officer has indicated the election results will be made official at 1 p.m., a media release stated.

“Due to the COVID demands on the electoral system and the uncertainty of the timing of the results of the election, we are not going to have the traditional election night gathering,” the release noted.

New Democratic Party candidate Dan Gelinas and Green Party candidate Mark Vercouteren, who ran in the 2019 election, are both staying at home to watch the election results come in.

Liberal candidate Greg Hetherington and People’s Party of Canada candidate Liz Vallee are both holding election night gatherings.

Hetherington will be at the Red Barn Brewing Company, just outside of Blenheim, and Vallee will be at the Ultimate Sports Bar in Chatham.

In fact, the pandemic impacted the way the Gelinas and Vercouteren campaigned for this election.

“I didn’t knock on a lot of doors out of respect for the constituents,” Gelinas said early Monday evening, adding he was concerned about inadvertently spreading the COVID-19 virus.

Vercouteren, who finished fourth in the last federal election with 2,233 votes, said campaigning is “definitely is harder during COVID, particularly since I did not want to do much door-to-door (campaigning) or meet-and-greets to avoid situations.”