Chatham-Kent was on pace to break its weekly record for most doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered again Friday.

Article content

Chatham-Kent was on pace to break its weekly record for most doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered again Friday.

After giving 7,887 doses at clinics last week, the vaccination team was on track to beat that mark this week “by a few hundred,” said Jeff Moco, spokesperson for the Chatham-Kent public health unit.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 vaccine uptake 'spectacular' in Chatham-Kent: Colby Back to video

As of Friday morning, 62,508 doses had been administered in Chatham-Kent, with 56,971 residents receiving at least one dose.

An estimated 60 per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 12 and older have received at least their first dose.

“We’re hoping that we get the vaccination rates very, very high,” said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health. “The uptake in Chatham-Kent has been spectacular.”

Colby applauded the provincial government’s decision that people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine can choose to receive the Pfizer or Moderna messenger RNA vaccine for their second dose. The move was made after a recommendation from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.