COVID-19 vaccine rollout expands to doctors' offices
The Tilbury District Family Health Team has been giving the AstraZeneca-made vaccine for COVID-19 to its 55-and-older patients since Monday.
Article content
The Tilbury District Family Health Team began giving the AstraZeneca-made vaccine for COVID-19 to its 55-and-older patients this week.
Its health team is one of two primary care providers in Chatham-Kent administering doses as an extension of the province’s pharmacy vaccination program.
COVID-19 vaccine rollout expands to doctors' offices Back to video
More are scheduled to be added this week and next, said Jeff Moco, spokesperson for the Chatham-Kent public health unit.
“The thinking is that primary care would be a good outlet to help support and reach those with chronic health conditions,” Moco said.
The Tilbury District Family Health Team has locations in Tilbury and Chatham. Patients from both sites can make appointments, but the vaccine has been given only in Tilbury since the program began Monday.
“We’re starting small and growing,” executive director Kelly Griffiths said.
Approximately 30 doses had been administered as of Wednesday morning.
Advertisement
Article content
“We have a limited supply and we’re going to be working with the public health unit when more supply comes in,” Griffiths said.
“We’re really proud to be able to work with public health with the vaccination efforts in our community,” she added. “It’s pretty exciting.”
Patients with the Tilbury family health team can call 519-682-2307 ext. 303 to book an appointment.
“It’s going really well,” Griffiths said. “Patients are happy to be able to receive their vaccine in our office. … They have that comfort with being able to come to a primary care provider’s office to receive it. They said they really appreciate that.”
The public health unit provides the family health team with vaccine doses and will do the same with more doctors’ offices as the rollout expands.
“Our role is in the receiving, distribution and education/support aspects of vaccine for those primary care groups interested,” Moco said. “This has been the case for all of the other vaccines that one would normally get through their primary care provider as we’ve been doing this for years.”
The appointment-only drive-thru clinic Thursday at Wheatley Area Arena was on pace to run out of bookings Wednesday afternoon. A mobile clinic Saturday in Highgate is also fully booked.
A complete list of groups now eligible to receive the vaccine is available at https://ckphu.com/covid-19-vaccine/.
Go to getyourshotck.ca to make an appointment at the mass vaccination clinic at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre in Chatham or at any future mobile clinics.