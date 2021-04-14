COVID-19 vaccine rollout expands to doctors' offices

The Tilbury District Family Health Team has been giving the AstraZeneca-made vaccine for COVID-19 to its 55-and-older patients since Monday.

The Tilbury District Family Health Team began giving the AstraZeneca-made vaccine for COVID-19 to its 55-and-older patients this week.

Its health team is one of two primary care providers in Chatham-Kent administering doses as an extension of the province’s pharmacy vaccination program.

More are scheduled to be added this week and next, said Jeff Moco, spokesperson for the Chatham-Kent public health unit.

“The thinking is that primary care would be a good outlet to help support and reach those with chronic health conditions,” Moco said.

The Tilbury District Family Health Team has locations in Tilbury and Chatham. Patients from both sites can make appointments, but the vaccine has been given only in Tilbury since the program began Monday.

“We’re starting small and growing,” executive director Kelly Griffiths said.

Approximately 30 doses had been administered as of Wednesday morning.