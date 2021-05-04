COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to ages 50-plus in Chatham-Kent
Several more groups of Chatham-Kent residents can start booking their COVID-19 vaccination appointments Thursday with the Chatham-Kent public health unit.
Adults who’ll be 50 or older this year are now eligible for their first dose. So are many workers who can’t do their job from home.
They can make appointments online at getyourshotck.ca or by leaving a message at 519-351-1010 starting at 8 a.m. Thursday.
The new groups of eligible workers are:
- Elementary and secondary school workers, including educators, custodial staff, school bus drivers and administrative staff;
- Workers responding to critical events, including police officers, firefighters, special constables, children’s aid society workers, emergency management and critical infrastructure restoration workers;
- Workers in enforcement, inspection and compliance roles, including bylaw enforcement, building inspectors, food inspectors, animal welfare inspectors, border inspection officers, labour inspectors and Workplace Safety & Insurance Board field workers;
- Workers in licensed childcare settings, including licensed home childcare and in-home service providers, and employees of home childcare agencies;
- Foster care agency workers, including customary care providers;
- Food manufacturing and distribution workers;
- Agriculture and farm workers; and
- Funeral, crematorium and cemetery workers.
They can book appointments at the Chatham mass vaccination clinic at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre and at mobile clinics coming to Wallaceburg and Blenheim.
The Wallaceburg indoor clinic will be Friday, May 21, at Wallaceburg Memorial Arena from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The Blenheim drive-thru clinic will be Sunday, May 30, at the Gincor Trailer Werx parking lot from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Second-dose clinics will also be scheduled in Wheatley and Highgate for people who received their first doses at the mobile clinics in those communities.
The Chatham mass vaccination clinic is scheduled to be open May 5, 11, 12, 18 to 20 and 25 to 28. June dates haven’t been announced.
Appointments are mandatory for all clinics.
Go to ckphu.com/covid-19-vaccines for a full list of residents eligible to be vaccinated.