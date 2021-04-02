COVID-19 student testing program opens up in C-K
Voluntary COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic students from all four local school boards will continue Saturday at Pain Court secondary school from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All eligible students, staff, bus drivers and children in childcare programs can now attend any session rather than only their school’s scheduled test date.
Testing will also be done Sunday, April 18, at Ursuline College Chatham from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday, April 29, at Wallaceburg District secondary school from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, May 2, at Blenheim District high school from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To reduce lineups, most time slots are based on surnames. Parents can visit cklass.ca for the full schedule.
The provincial government has told boards to test at five per cent of their elementary and secondary schools each week, with a goal of testing two per cent of the student population weekly.
Chatham-Kent Lambton Administrative School Services is co-ordinating the program locally with all four school boards.
The Ministry of Education wants targeted asymptomatic testing in order to identify COVID-19 cases that might otherwise go undetected, reduce transmission from the community into schools and within schools, and make it easier for students to be tested.
Six Chatham-Kent schools had students with COVID-19 Thursday. Holy Family elementary school in Wallaceburg had three cases and two classes closed, while Tilbury’s St. Joseph elementary school had three classes closed because of three probable cases.
Dresden Area central school had two cases. Ursuline, Pain Court and Chatham-Kent secondary schools had one apiece.
Public health officials have said cases generally spread from the community into the schools and not vice versa.
“(We) continue to implore all the community to help support the health unit safety protocols that exist and exist for a reason. When they aren’t followed and when there are breakdowns in the protocols, we do see cases go up in the community, which does impact schools,” said John Howitt, director of education with the Lambton Kent district school board.
Schools are scheduled to stay open during the provincewide lockdown, but many Chatham-Kent students were still told to take home personal items and learning materials before leaving for the long holiday weekend.
The two largest local school boards – Lambton Kent district and St. Clair Catholic district – sent messages to families Wednesday to be prepared to switch to online learning.
That message was still in effect after the ministry said Thursday schools would remain open.
“If we are called to change to virtual learning, we’ll be ready,” said Deb Crawford, director of education with the St. Clair Catholic board.
Spring break will be held April 12-16 as planned.