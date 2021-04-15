COVID-19 situation much better in Chatham-Kent than rest of Ontario
While Ontario set another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations with 1,932 patients Thursday, none were at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.
It was the same on Wednesday, marking the first time “in a number of weeks” the Chatham hospital had no one with the virus, president and CEO Lori Marshall said.
Five new cases were reported Thursday in Chatham-Kent while three cases were resolved. That lifted the number of active cases to 37.
The region had more than 100 active cases just three weeks ago.
“As the province is setting records, our active cases have been in freefall. We’re doing very well,” Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, said on a conference call with media.
This isn’t the first time Chatham-Kent’s had relatively few active cases while totals spiked across the province. In the past, Chatham-Kent’s numbers worsened when the rest of the province began to improve, but Colby hopes to avoid another repeat.
“I’m hoping that once this wave becomes attenuated and we get people vaccinated, things won’t get bad again when the provincial situation improves,” he said. “I’m hoping this will be the last paradoxical fluctuation.”
There have been 28,449 vaccine doses administered in Chatham-Kent, with 27,002 people receiving at least one dose.
“If we can get enough of the population vaccinated, there is very good rationale to believe that there will not be a fourth wave or anything like what we are experiencing provincially at the moment,” Colby said.
Ontario had a record-high 4,736 new cases Thursday. The hospitalized patients included 659 in intensive care units.
The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is ready to accept transfer patients from overwhelmed regions, Marshall said.
The Chatham hospital’s 10-bed intensive care unit had four patients Thursday and could be expanded to 12 beds if necessary, she said.
The health alliance’s overall occupancy was 60 per cent, including 81 per cent in the medical, surgical and critical care areas.
“Every hospital in the province has been asked to ramp down elective procedures such that we can be prepared for transfers in the event that our colleagues across the province need that.” … (We) are definitely anticipating that we could be asked to take patients from elsewhere in the province,”Marshall said.
No new deaths or outbreaks were reported Thursday in Chatham-Kent.
The cumulative total of 1,702 cases included 1,652 resolved cases.
The two school outbreaks at Ursuline College Chatham and Wallaceburg’s A.A. Wright public school combined for three active cases. The only other outbreak at an unidentified workplace had no active cases in Chatham-Kent residents.
One hundred Chatham-Kent residents have tested positive with a variant of concern or a related mutation. The B.1.1.7, or United Kingdom, variant has become the dominant strain locally, Colby said.
“We have to presume that any positives we see are due to the variant,” he said.