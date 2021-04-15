COVID-19 situation much better in Chatham-Kent than rest of Ontario

While Ontario set another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations with 1,932 patients Thursday, none were at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

It was the same on Wednesday, marking the first time “in a number of weeks” the Chatham hospital had no one with the virus, president and CEO Lori Marshall said.

Five new cases were reported Thursday in Chatham-Kent while three cases were resolved. That lifted the number of active cases to 37.

The region had more than 100 active cases just three weeks ago.

“As the province is setting records, our active cases have been in freefall. We’re doing very well,” Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, said on a conference call with media.

This isn’t the first time Chatham-Kent’s had relatively few active cases while totals spiked across the province. In the past, Chatham-Kent’s numbers worsened when the rest of the province began to improve, but Colby hopes to avoid another repeat.