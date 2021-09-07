COVID-19 outbreak declared at Chatham hospital as local cases keep rising
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on the medicine unit of the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Chatham hospital after two patients tested positive.
The outbreak was reported Tuesday after being declared Monday.
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Chatham hospital as local cases keep rising
This is the sixth outbreak at the hospital and the first in more than three months. Collectively, the five previous outbreaks had 42 cases.
An outbreak is declared when at least two staff members and/or patients test positive within a 14-day period in a specific area, such as the medicine unit.
The health alliance said in a news release the Chatham-Kent public health unit is in touch with impacted patients and families for contact tracing and is communicating with anyone who has been exposed.
No visitors or care partners will be allowed for patients on the medicine unit, but other hospital visitor policies remain the same.
Tuesday marked the first day for the province’s new vaccination policy requiring all hospital employees, credentialed staff, contractors, volunteers and students to be fully vaccinated or undergo regular testing.
The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance announced its own stricter policy last week mandating vaccination for members of those groups. They could be put on unpaid leave or fired if they refuse to be vaccinated. No start date for this policy has been announced.
Also Tuesday, the Chatham-Kent public health unit reported 98 active cases, its highest total in five-and-a-half months.
Forty-seven new cases and 26 resolved cases were reported in the first statistical update since Friday. The cumulative total was up to 2,127 cases.
Chatham-Kent has a total of three active cases at its two outbreaks. The other outbreak is in a congregate living setting.
Nine Chatham-Kent residents were in the Chatham hospital with COVID-19. None were fully vaccinated. Two were in the intensive care unit.
Since July 1, 72.1 per cent of Chatham-Kent’s cases have been in unvaccinated residents, 13.6 per cent in the partially vaccinated and 7.9 per cent in the fully vaccinated. The vaccination status is unknown for 6.4 per cent.
People who aren’t fully vaccinated “overwhelmingly” represent the majority of local cases, said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health.
“It’s not controversial whether vaccines are safe or not. It’s not controversial whether vaccines are effective or not. Those questions have all been settled,” Colby said. “All people have to do is look at the evidence.
“There haven’t been large numbers of people with serious side effects. There’s a belief out there that this is being concealed. It isn’t being concealed. It’s open and transparent. The numbers speak for themselves. … If there was any discomfort with vaccination, it’s time to put that aside and embrace it wholeheartedly.”
Eighty per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 18 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine and 74 per cent are fully vaccinated with two. If 12- to 17-year-olds are included, then 79 per cent of eligible residents have at least one dose and 72 per cent are fully vaccinated.
As of Tuesday morning, 138,005 doses have been administered in Chatham-Kent, with 73,507 people receiving at least one dose and 67,303 receiving two.