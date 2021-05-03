COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in Chatham-Kent
The number of Chatham-Kent residents hospitalized with COVID-19 reached an 11-week high Monday morning when a sixth was admitted to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.
The Chatham hospital had a total of eight COVID-19 patients, including two transfers from other hospitals.
The Chatham hospital had a total of eight COVID-19 patients, including two transfers from other hospitals.
Three of the eight patients were in the intensive care unit. Two were on ventilators.
Three of the eight patients were in the intensive care unit. Two were on ventilators.
A reported 1,925 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across the province, but the total was likely higher because the Ontario government said more than 10 per cent of hospitals had not submitted their daily data. The number of ICU patients with a COVID-related critical illness was down slightly to 889 after exceeding 900 for the first time Saturday.
Fourteen new cases and 11 resolved cases were reported Monday in the Chatham-Kent public health unit’s first statistical update since Friday.
There were 39 active cases. Chatham-Kent’s daily total has stayed below 40 for more than a week.
The cumulative total of 1,785 cases included 1,733 resolved cases.
No new deaths or outbreaks were reported.
The region’s two remaining active outbreaks were at unidentified workplaces. They combined for seven active cases in Chatham-Kent residents.
There have been 166 Chatham-Kent residents with COVID-19 who had a variant of concern or a related mutation.
The vaccine rollout continues with 35,228 doses administered through the Chatham-Kent public health unit, with 33,678 people receiving at least one dose.
Chatham-Kent emergency medical services, in partnership with public health, vaccinated their 100th homebound client Friday.
“The number may not seem large but it takes a significant amount of time with a lot of important steps to safely transport and administer the vaccine. Proud of the team reaching this milestone,” Chatham-Kent EMS general manager Donald MacLellan wrote on Twitter.
Walpole Island First Nation was up to six active cases.
Walpole Island band members who are at least 18 years old can book an appointment for their first dose at a vaccination clinic Friday at the Walpole Island Sports Complex. Members can call the Walpole Island Health Centre at 519-627-0765 or text 519-365-5015 for a slot at the appointment-only clinic.
Thirteen Chatham-Kent residents and three Walpole Island residents have died of COVID-19.