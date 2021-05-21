





Share this Story: COVID-19 education remains preferred option of Chatham-Kent officials

COVID-19 education remains preferred option of Chatham-Kent officials Closing churches and businesses that refuse to comply with COVID-19 guidelines is a last resort after other measures have failed, say Chatham-Kent officials.

Article content Closing churches and businesses that refuse to comply with COVID-19 guidelines is a last resort after other measures have failed, say Chatham-Kent officials. Seven charges have been laid against members of Old Colony Mennonite churches in Chatham-Kent in the past month by police and bylaw enforcement officers under the Reopening Ontario Act. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 education remains preferred option of Chatham-Kent officials Back to video The churches in Wheatley, Dresden and Charing Cross have reportedly held services with too many people. When the charges were laid, people were not allowed to gather indoors or outdoors with anyone outside their household under Ontario’s stay-at-home order. Religious services were allowed a maximum of 10 people. If the rules aren’t followed, enforcement personnel “may break up the gathering or temporarily close the premises,” according to the province’s declaration of emergency. Police can enter a church if officers suspect a gathering is too large, but that often isn’t necessary, said Const. Renee Cowell, Chatham-Kent police’s public information officer.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “If we believe an offence is being committed, we may enter to gather evidence and take action,” she said. “We support a thoughtful, measured approach. Often, we are able to conduct an investigation without entering a church. “We are mindful that our presence might elevate stress and anxiety and we prefer to limit confrontation. Depending on the variables presented, an officer may elect to enter a church or remain outside and speak to the pastor following a service. In both cases, we can proceed with charges if warranted.” Police work with Chatham-Kent’s bylaw enforcement team and public health unit on complaints, investigations and enforcement, Cowell said. “Our goal through engagement and education is to gain everyone’s co-operation and compliance,” she said. Municipal officials have discussed closing churches that repeatedly break rules, said Don Shropshire, Chatham-Kent’s top administrator, but education remains the preferred option. “For well over a year, our approach has been try and educate people first, and try and get voluntary compliance. … It starts with the education, moves to a fine and then it can move to closures if people are not being compliant,” Shropshire said. “But we have lots of people in Chatham-Kent. There’s 102,000 of us or more. The best way and the most efficient is to get everybody trying to get onside and respect it (the law). But closures are a possibility if people are refusing to comply.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, Dr. David Colby, can issue a closure order, but he said other measures are already in place to handle rule-breakers. “It’s a little bit (like) wearing a belt and suspenders to issue a closure order because the provincial law is very clear about what churches are allowed to do and what they’re not allowed to do,” Colby said. “This has recently been recognized as a legal precedent by a judge.” An Ontario Superior Court justice recently ordered the doors locked at Aylmer’s Church of God after repeated violations of COVID-19 rules. “I think the legal system in Ontario is looking at that precedent very carefully and, if there is continued non-compliance, I think there is a mechanism there,” Colby said.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Chatham