COVID-19 death toll rising in Chatham-Kent
A woman in her 80s is the 13th Chatham-Kent resident to die of COVID-19.
Article content
A woman in her 80s is the 13th Chatham-Kent resident to die of COVID-19.
She died Friday in the Chatham hospital, the Chatham-Kent public health unit reported Monday.
COVID-19 death toll rising in Chatham-Kent Back to video
Three Chatham-Kent residents have already died from the virus in April, marking this as one of the deadliest months locally since the pandemic began.
Three people also died in January and three more died in February.
Ten people have already died this year after three died in all of 2020.
The public health unit reported nine new cases and a two-case outbreak at A.A. Wright public school in Wallaceburg on Monday. Twenty-nine cases were resolved.
Active cases were down to 45. That’s the fewest in Chatham-Kent since March 10, when there were 40.
Walpole Island First Nation was down to six active cases.
Chatham-Kent’s cumulative total of 1,689 cases included 1,631 resolved cases.
No Chatham-Kent residents were hospitalized.
The outbreak declared Saturday at A.A. Wright is the school’s second. The previous five-case outbreak was declared over March 31.
Advertisement
Article content
Chatham-Kent’s other active school outbreak is at Ursuline College Chatham, which has two active cases and one closed classroom.
All schools are closed this week for spring break.
One workplace outbreak was declared over. The remaining two workplace outbreaks combine for one active case in a Chatham-Kent resident.
The region’s other outbreak is at Tilbury’s Hudson Manor retirement home, where there’s one active case in a Chatham-Kent resident.
Chatham-Kent was up to five cases of the B.1.1.7 variant – known as the United Kingdom variant for where it was first detected – and 94 more cases that were identified with mutations and are undergoing genomic analysis.
There have been 26,054 vaccine doses administered in Chatham-Kent, with 24,621 people receiving at least one dose.
The mobile vaccination clinic to be held Saturday in Highgate at the Mary Webb Centre is full, but bookings are still available for the appointment-only drive-thru clinic Thursday at Wheatley Area Arena. Go to getyourshotck.ca for an appointment.
Eligible to be vaccinated are people who’ll be 60 or older this year, as well as residents, staff and essential caregivers at congregate-care settings for seniors, health-care workers, special education workers, alternative level of care patients in hospitals, adult recipients of chronic home care, high-risk faith leaders, and First Nations, Inuit, Métis and urban Indigenous residents and their immediate household members ages 16 and older.