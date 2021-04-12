COVID-19 death toll rising in Chatham-Kent

A woman in her 80s is the 13th Chatham-Kent resident to die of COVID-19.

She died Friday in the Chatham hospital, the Chatham-Kent public health unit reported Monday.

Three Chatham-Kent residents have already died from the virus in April, marking this as one of the deadliest months locally since the pandemic began.

Three people also died in January and three more died in February.

Ten people have already died this year after three died in all of 2020.

The public health unit reported nine new cases and a two-case outbreak at A.A. Wright public school in Wallaceburg on Monday. Twenty-nine cases were resolved.

Active cases were down to 45. That’s the fewest in Chatham-Kent since March 10, when there were 40.

Walpole Island First Nation was down to six active cases.

Chatham-Kent’s cumulative total of 1,689 cases included 1,631 resolved cases.

No Chatham-Kent residents were hospitalized.

The outbreak declared Saturday at A.A. Wright is the school’s second. The previous five-case outbreak was declared over March 31.