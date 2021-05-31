COVID-19 death related to outbreak in Chatham hospital

The latest COVID-19 death in Chatham-Kent – a man in his 70s – is related to the medicine unit outbreak at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Chatham hospital.

His death was reported Monday by the Chatham-Kent public health unit. He was the 15th Chatham-Kent resident to die of COVID-19.

Neither the health alliance nor the public health unit would say if he had the virus when he was admitted to hospital.

“We do acknowledge one COVID-19 death which is linked to the outbreak,” the health alliance said in a statement. “Due to patient confidentiality, (Chatham-Kent Health Alliance) is unable to provide further details. We offer our sincere condolences to all families who have lost a loved one to COVID-19.”

The medicine unit outbreak was up to 12 cases after a new one was reported Monday, but only one case was active in a Chatham-Kent resident. There were no other outbreaks in the community.

“We anticipate that, if all goes well at this stage, that we may be looking at later this week, June 3, that that outbreak could be declared over,” health alliance president and CEO Lori Marshall said to media Monday morning. “Barring any other cases being declared, we would look to that being over at that stage. I really want to thank the staff and physicians and the community for their support through all of this.”