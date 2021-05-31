COVID-19 death related to outbreak in Chatham hospital
The latest COVID-19 death in Chatham-Kent – a man in his 70s – is related to the medicine unit outbreak at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Chatham hospital.
His death was reported Monday by the Chatham-Kent public health unit. He was the 15th Chatham-Kent resident to die of COVID-19.
COVID-19 death related to outbreak in Chatham hospital
Neither the health alliance nor the public health unit would say if he had the virus when he was admitted to hospital.
“We do acknowledge one COVID-19 death which is linked to the outbreak,” the health alliance said in a statement. “Due to patient confidentiality, (Chatham-Kent Health Alliance) is unable to provide further details. We offer our sincere condolences to all families who have lost a loved one to COVID-19.”
The medicine unit outbreak was up to 12 cases after a new one was reported Monday, but only one case was active in a Chatham-Kent resident. There were no other outbreaks in the community.
“We anticipate that, if all goes well at this stage, that we may be looking at later this week, June 3, that that outbreak could be declared over,” health alliance president and CEO Lori Marshall said to media Monday morning. “Barring any other cases being declared, we would look to that being over at that stage. I really want to thank the staff and physicians and the community for their support through all of this.”
Chatham-Kent was up 17 active cases. Seven new cases and three resolved cases were reported by the public health unit.
The cumulative total of 1,860 cases included 1,828 that were resolved.
The hospital had eight COVID-19 patients – seven Chatham-Kent residents and one non-resident. One was in the intensive care unit and seven were in the medicine unit.
Two intensive-care patients were on ventilators, including one with COVID-19.
Nine of 10 ICU beds were occupied. Occupancy in the medicine, surgical and critical care units was 86.9 per cent.
The average age of the hospital’s COVID patients Monday was 75 years old.
As of Monday morning, 57,684 doses of vaccine were administered in Chatham-Kent, with 54,139 residents receiving at least one dose. An estimated 57 per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 12 and older have their first dose.
– Files from Tom Morrison