Couple arrested after domestic disturbance in Chatham

A man and woman were arrested by Chatham-Kent police after a domestic disturbance in a McNaughton Avenue parking lot Thursday evening in Chatham.

The man damaged the woman’s car during a verbal argument, police said. He was found nearby on Sheldon Avenue.

The woman was bound by conditions to not communicate with the man, police said, and the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for assault.

The 37-year-old Chatham man was charged with mischief with a value less than $5,000 and facilitating a breach.

The 28-year-old Tilbury woman was charged with failing to comply with her release conditions.

Both were held in custody pending a bail; hearing.

Impaired driving

An officer pulled over a woman after she failed to stop for a stop sign in the area of McLean and William streets around 3 a.m. Friday in Chatham, police said.

The officer suspected she was driving while under the influence of alcohol and gave her a roadside breath test. She failed and was taken to headquarters for more tests, police said.