Council approves tender for Third Street bridge rehabilitation
The Third Street bridge in downtown Chatham will finally be getting a large-scale facelift, with council approving a $14-million tender for the work.
Article content
The Third Street bridge in downtown Chatham will finally be getting a large-scale facelift, with council approving a $14-million tender for the work.
Toronto Zenith Contracting Ltd. of Concord, Ont. will perform the rehabilitation on the four-lane structure over the Thames River and originally built in 1961.
Council approves tender for Third Street bridge rehabilitation Back to video
“This structure was identified to have a number of conditional issues that needed to be addressed in order to maintain public safety and extend the life of this structure,” stated a staff report on Monday.
Some of the issues include deteriorated steel girders, concrete deck, abutments and concrete piers; and deteriorated and non-code compliant barriers; as well as deteriorated and non-functioning mechanical and electrical equipment that previously allowed the bridge to be opened to allow the passage of larger marine vessels.
Council passed the recommendation as part of the consent agenda.
Advertisement
Article content
“The recommended tender is higher than the engineer’s estimate due to increases in steel prices and other commodities that has occurred in the past 12 months,” the report added. “Compliance with current pandemic health and safety protocols has raised all of the bid prices.”
The bridge has a crossing length of 103.4 metres and a maximum clearance of nine metres. The deck has a travel width of 12.8 metres and an overall width of 16.5 metres. The average annual daily traffic volume is 14,000.
There have been various repairs to the bridge over the past few decades to allow for its continued use. However, public works staff had to close the bridge in the summer of 2018 due to structural steel that had deteriorated.
Repairs were completed in the fall and the bridge reopened with a single load posting of 10 tonnes.
Additional calculations were conducted and the single load posting of 10 tonnes was increased to a triple load posting of 10/18/25 tonnes in early February of 2019, which is the current limit.
The rehabilitation contract consists of the following:
- Remove the operator’s house, bridge superstructure, including all existing structural steel members, railing and decking, concrete deck and sidewalks;
- New steel girders with a cast-in-place concrete deck and sidewalks;
- Partial reconstruction of the roadway on each side of the bridge;
- Repairs to the existing concrete abutments, piers and wing-walls;
- Steel sheet seawall below the bridge along the south side of the Thames River that will eliminate the gap in the seawall to protect against erosion;
- New concrete decorative light standards on the bridge and new lighting will also be installed below the bridge to increase safety along the sidewalks below; and
- New LED accent/safety lighting underneath the top railing and on the soffit of the bridge.
This rehabilitation, combined with routine maintenance, is expected to provide another 50 years of service life.
The interim completion date is Nov. 19 of this year, with a final completion date of June 1, 2022. The bridge will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic for the duration of the project and a detour will posted.
With no existing utilities on the bridge, no utility conflicts or delays are expected in the construction, the report added.