Cook remembered for bettering the community

Whether it was through work, or his many community contributions, Peter Cook's passion was evident in everything he was involved with.

The Chatham man, and longtime architect, died on Monday in his 64th year after a five-year battle with cancer.

Cook was the owner of Jorden + Cook Architect Ltd. in Chatham from 1991 until his retirement in 2016.

He was involved in numerous projects, not only in Chatham-Kent but the rest of Southwestern Ontario, including the W.I.S.H. Centre, St. Andrew’s Terrace and Riverview Gardens.

Dan Houle, owner of Alexander & Houle Funeral Home, said Cook collaborated with him on the drawings for the funeral home after it was destroyed in a fire in 2009.

“You learn quickly who your friends are in the midst of chaos,” Houle said on Wednesday, adding he knew Cook for nearly 20 years. “He was one of those guys that was there for us.”

Cook was Chatham Rotarian, as well as a longtime member of St. Andrew’s United Church, serving on several committees. He also served on the architectural resource group of the United Church of Canada for many years.