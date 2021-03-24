Cook remembered for bettering the community
Whether it was through work, or his many community contributions, Peter Cook's passion was evident in everything he was involved with.
Article content
Whether it was through work, or his many community contributions, Peter Cook’s passion was evident in everything he was involved with.
The Chatham man, and longtime architect, died on Monday in his 64th year after a five-year battle with cancer.
Cook remembered for bettering the community Back to video
Cook was the owner of Jorden + Cook Architect Ltd. in Chatham from 1991 until his retirement in 2016.
He was involved in numerous projects, not only in Chatham-Kent but the rest of Southwestern Ontario, including the W.I.S.H. Centre, St. Andrew’s Terrace and Riverview Gardens.
Dan Houle, owner of Alexander & Houle Funeral Home, said Cook collaborated with him on the drawings for the funeral home after it was destroyed in a fire in 2009.
“You learn quickly who your friends are in the midst of chaos,” Houle said on Wednesday, adding he knew Cook for nearly 20 years. “He was one of those guys that was there for us.”
Cook was Chatham Rotarian, as well as a longtime member of St. Andrew’s United Church, serving on several committees. He also served on the architectural resource group of the United Church of Canada for many years.
Advertisement
Article content
“I think his motivation was for the betterment of our community,” Houle said.
Music was important to Cook, beginning with the junior choir at Central United Church in Sarnia. He was active in the concert band, stage band and choir in high school.
He most recently sang with the St. Andrew’s United Church choir and jubilee chorus.
Devon Hansen, music director at St. Andrew’s, first met Cook, a member of the music director search committee, when Hansen was interviewed for the job.
“He was one of the kindest people I first met at St. Andrew’s and made a great impression as to what the church community would be like,” Hansen said in an email. “He was a member of the choir from my first day on the job and almost up (until) our last weeks of choir before COVID.”
Cook was an inaugural member when Hansen proposed launching the performing arts committee, which helped launch the Saturdays at 7 series, as well as bringing in the Windsor Symphony and starting the choral scholar program.
After his time on the performing arts committee, he took on the role of chair of property at St. Andrew’s and was instrumental in the Join the Journey capital campaign.
“I fully believe that it is because of Peter’s expertise and leadership that our sanctuary was saved and will be around for generations to come,” Hansen said. “His attention to detail and love of architecture made sure St. Andrew’s building would be well taken care of. I think his long-term planning will be a huge asset as we go into the next decade.”
Friends planning an expression of remembrance are asked to consider the St. Andrew’s United Church general fund or the Canadian Cancer Society.
Further details concerning funeral arrangements, as well as the livestream service, are available at www.alexanderfuneralhome.ca.