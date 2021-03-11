Concerns rarely raised regarding materials in CKPL collection

There won't be any controversy arising at the Chatham-Kent Public Library over six Dr. Seuss books that Dr. Seuss Enterprises has stopped publishing for having racist images, because those books are not part of its collection.

The local library doesn’t often have to deal with the issue of banning books and other materials, CEO and chief librarian Tania Sharpe said.

“We usually just try to have a very balanced collection,” she said.

If there is a book or other material that supports a certain disputable issue, the library aims to provide another source of information with a different viewpoint, she added.

“Unless it violates the Canadian Charter of Human Rights, we’re going to have it if somebody requests it,” Sharpe said.

In fact, the library has had a copy of Mein Kampf, the controversial manifesto written by Adolf Hitler, as part of its collection for decades.

If a member of the public has an issue with a book, video or other materials carried by the Chatham-Kent library, there’s a simple process available to make that concern known.