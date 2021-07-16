Concentrix’s Chatham office is holding a virtual job fair to hire 38 customer service workers, with options to work from home.

Concentrix’s Chatham office is holding a virtual job fair to hire 38 customer service workers, with options to work from home.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The event – Reach for the Stars, Launch Your Career – will be held Wednesday over Zoom from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested can contact amanda.quaggiotto@concentrix.com to receive a link to attend the meeting.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Concentrix holding virtual hiring event for Chatham office Back to video

“Interested applicants can get to know Concentrix at the information session, meet recruiters (and) learn more about the available opportunities, as well as get an introduction to the inclusive culture and people-oriented staff,” a news release said.

The company, which is based on California, currently has 322 employees in Chatham.

According to a job posting on their website, these customer service positions pay $14.25 per hour and include medical, dental and vision benefits, plus life insurance and a pension plan.

The job requires taking calls from owners of Fiat Chrysler vehicles regarding service campaigns, requests for reimbursement, vehicle recalls, component coverage inquiries, warranty or extended service contracts, and dealer or regional assistance issues.

The posting said the company also offers career advancement.

“We work with our clients daily and adjust as an organization to support their business needs,” a spokesperson for Concentrix said in an email.

“We also continue to adapt to the needs of prospective candidates, meeting them where they are, inviting them to get to know us, to learn about Concentrix, as well as to explore their opportunities for growth, development and work-at-home options.”