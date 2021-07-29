Community-based mental illness treatment program making transition to CKHA

A community-based treatment program for people with severe and persistent mental illness is making the transition to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

A community-based treatment program for people with severe and persistent mental illness is making the transition to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

The Chatham-Kent Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) program, currently operated by Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH), will move to the CKHA, beginning Sunday. This is being done in an effort to more closely align the ACT team with CKHA’s acute care, department of psychiatryand outpatient Mental Health and Addictions Program, the alliance said in a media release on Thursday.

“One of the main objectives of this program transfer is to improve system navigation and co-ordination for patients, families and caregivers,” said Alan Stevenson, vice-president of mental health and addictions, CKHA, in the release. “We are thrilled to welcome the Chatham-Kent ACT program to CKHA and look forward to building our relationship with this team.”

HDGH operated the Chatham-Kent ACT program over the last eight years. Prior to that it was operated by Windsor Regional Hospital.

The Chatham-Kent ACT team, along with both Windsor ACT teams, provide a community-based, recovery model of care for individuals who have severe and persistent mental illness. ACT reaches out to patients where and when they need help – directly in their home and in their community. The ACT team also co-ordinates service delivery with CKHA including access to acute care as required for ACT patients.

“Supporting mental health programs and encouraging people in need of help with these programs positively impacts our communities,” said Rick Nicholls, MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington. “I am grateful that the Chatham-Kent ACT program is coming to CKHA as of Aug. 1 to better support the mental health needs of the people of Chatham-Kent-Leamington.”