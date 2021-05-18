Collectibles, tools stolen from Chatham storage unit
Collectibles and KISS memorabilia were among the items stolen last week from a storage unit on Richmond Street in Chatham.
Article content
Collectibles and KISS memorabilia were among the items stolen from a storage unit on Richmond Street in Chatham on May 11 or 12.
The items, including sculptures, a dining tent, an inflatable bed and tools, are worth an estimated $2,400.
Collectibles, tools stolen from Chatham storage unit Back to video
Anyone with information can contact special Const. Randi Hull at randih@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 222. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Break and enter
Police responded to a break and enter in progress at a Richard Street garage in Ridgetown just after 10 p.m. Monday.
A 23-year-old Windsor man was arrested and charged with break and enter, mischief under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000.
He was scheduled to be released from police custody when sober. He has a June 15 court date.
Stolen vehicle burned
A black 2012 Dodge Durango stolen Sunday morning from a Nelson Street residence in Wallaceburg was found burned Monday on Walpole Island.
Advertisement
Article content
Anyone with information can contact Const. Jared Cornish at jaredc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87094. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Fraud charge
A 42-year-old Chatham man was charged early Tuesday morning with fraud under $5,000.
He was wanted in connection with a fraud complaint May 14 at Money Mart on St. Clair Street in Chatham.
Police said he’d cashed a $79 government-issued cheque for the second time April 12. They identified him using video surveillance and found him around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Inshes Avenue.
He’s been released with a June 16 court date.