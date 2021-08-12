Colby backs vaccine passports for non-essential services

Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of heath looks at the restrictions Quebec is about to impose on unvaccinated people and wishes Ontario would do the same.

Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of heath looks at the restrictions Quebec is about to impose on unvaccinated people and wishes Ontario would do the same.

Quebec is set to establish a vaccine passport system Sept. 1 that will keep unvaccinated patrons from non-essential establishments, such as restaurants, bars and gyms. Pilot projects are underway.

“I think Quebec is showing tremendous leadership and foresight with regard to those measures. I have expressed a similar view to the province,” Dr. David Colby said.

“We’re not talking about restricting unvaccinated people from any kind of essential services. It’s rather that privileges that involve indoor congregate settings should be afforded to the vaccinated for the safety of everybody.

“It’s not that people are being restricted or coerced in any way. It’s simply a matter of keeping the vast majority of people safe. Many polls have shown that this is a strategy that is very endorsed by the public at large.”

The province is not making vaccination mandatory for any jobs, but Colby would like it required for health-care workers.

“You would hope that with their level of training and knowledge that they would be lining up to get the vaccine, and the majority have, but there is still a substantial minority that remains unvaccinated,” he said.

“No one is suggesting that vaccination become compulsory against people’s will, but to work in a place where you have the potential of infecting vulnerable people, then I think there is a very strong case and excellent legal precedent to make vaccination a condition of employment.”