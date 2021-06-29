CKTransit will rebrand to Ride CK, launch new vehicles

CKTransit will officially adopt a new name, Ride CK, on Friday, as well as launch new vehicles funded by senior levels of government.

Following a pilot period and public feedback, new transit services will also be implemented.

“This fresh new branding complements our permanent implementation of Chatham’s Route 5 (and) the midday run on interurban routes A, C and D, as well as the OnRequest evening service, operating past midnight Monday to Friday,” said Ann-Marie Millson, manager of engineering, transit and capital asset management, in a release.

Schedules and route maps are available at www.rideck.ca.

The switch to Ride CK requires no action from passengers. Fare payment smart cards will continue to work, including on the new online fare-loading website. Transit information is still available by calling 519-436-3233.

The new vehicles include 13 ARBOC vehicles for the Chatham conventional and interurban routes, as well as two new ProMasters supporting the Chatham and Wallaceburg accessible service.

A larger two-door Enviro200 will begin operation on Route 1 starting in the fall.

Funding for these vehicles was provided by the federal and provincial governments under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and Ontario’s dedicated gas-tax funds for public transportation.

Bus stop signs will be replaced beginning this summer, with complete replacement expected over a two-year period.

Several bus stops in Wallaceburg, Chatham, Blenheim, Ridgetown and Dresden will see accessibility upgrades in the second half of this year.

Also starting on Friday, InTouch Connection of Blenheim will assume operation of all urban conventional, interurban and accessible services.

InTouch Connection has been the service provider for Chatham’s urban conventional service since 2014.