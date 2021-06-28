Article content

The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance COVID-19 Assessment Centre is relocating to 10 Grand Ave. W. in Chatham as of Thursday.

Anyone with a booked appointment for a COVID-19 test on or after Thursday will be directed to the new location, stated a health alliance media release.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. CKHA's COVID-19 Assessment Centre moving to new location Back to video

Testing will continue at the St. Clair College HealthPlex at 1001 Grand Ave. in Chatham up until Wednesday.

A decreased demand in testing and the need for the HealthPlex to return to its original purpose as a gymnasium operated by the college is prompting the move to the new location in the 7-11 plaza at the corner of Grand Avenue and St. Clair Street, stated the release.

The hospital group said the space in the new location has been redesigned to ensure a safe and efficient experience for those attending for testing.

Those requiring a COVID-19 test can continue to use the online booking tool at www.assessmentbookings.ca. For those without access to technology, appointments can be booked by calling 519-436-2556.