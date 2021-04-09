





CKHA preparing to answer call to help province deal with soaring COVID-19 cases

Article content Chatham-Kent’s hospital group is scaling back elective surgeries and non-urgent procedures to be ready to help deal with soaring COVID-19 cases in other areas of Ontario during the third wave of the pandemic. Noting a directive from Ontario Health is calling on hospitals to reduce capacity to 85 per cent or below, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance president and CEO Lori Marshall said the reduction is “being done, specifically, because of the current critical care-capacity issues across the province.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. CKHA preparing to answer call to help province deal with soaring COVID-19 cases Back to video She noted there are more than 500 patients in critical care units in Ontario hospitals – and that number is climbing. “There is concern that we will not be able to respond as a province to those needs without dramatically making a change to how it is we are offering care and service . .. across the province,” Marshall said. Being part of the overall health-care system, she said local hospital beds and medical services are considered provincial assets. This means the Chatham-area hospitals can be called upon to receive patients from outside the community, increase its number of critical care or medical beds, or redeploy staff to other facilities where needed.

Article content “That is our responsibility, and we will meet that responsibility if we are called upon to provide that,” Marshall said. The request for the health alliance to provide extra help could come within hours, not days, she added. As COVID cases continue to climb on a daily basis, particularly in the Greater Toronto Area, Chatham-Kent is among the communities in Ontario not considered a hot spot for the virus. But with the increase in COVID variants of concern being seen across Ontario, Marshall said a similar surge could happen here. “Certainly, it is my hope that Chatham-Kent remains with low levels of COVID … but I also know that we need to be prepared,” Marshall said. “If it is happening everywhere else in the province, it’s unlikely that it would not happen in Chatham-Kent as well.” The health alliance currently has 10 intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 12 progressive care unit (PCU) beds. “We can make two of the beds on the progressive care unit into ICU beds, if required,” said Marshall, adding it would also require redeploying staff from other areas. She noted patients, with varying conditions, presently occupy four of the 10 ICU beds and 10 of the 12 PCU beds at the group’s Chatham hospital. There are three COVID-positive patients at the health alliance, with only one in a progressive care unit bed and none being ventilated, she added. As COVID cases remain relatively low in Chatham-Kent, Marshall said the health alliance will continue to provide day surgeries, ambulatory care and some diagnostic procedures.

Article content “We will be monitoring our inpatient surgical volumes and we will adjust those as required in order to maintain our occupancy below 85 per cent,” she said. Noting the health alliance recently estimated it has a backlog of about 2,000 cases due to measures taken to reduce non-urgent surgeries and procedures during the pandemic, Marshall said “this will definitely add to that.” Regardless of what is happening with occupancy, she said the hospital group will continue to provide emergency and urgent surgeries to deal with such situations as trauma cases from vehicle crashes or cancer patients that may need to undergo a timely procedure. eshreve@postmedia.com

