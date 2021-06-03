CKHA offering opportunities for staff impacted by pandemic to improve mental health

Article content

Recognizing the toll the pandemic has taken on health-care workers, Chatham-Kent hospital group officials have brought in opportunities to improve mental health among their staff.

“We’ve seen it first hand and it has been a grave concern of senior management and of the board to ensure that we’re doing everything that we can to find ways to heal, to repair and to sustain the mental wellness of our employees,” Greg Aarssen, board chair of the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, said.

“For the last several months, we have been having very active discussions about programs, services, things that we can do to ensure that we have the healthiest workforce possible, both physically and mentally.”

Lori Marshall, the hospital organization’s president and CEO, said the health alliance has entered into an agreement with a training company that will provide an online learning program “focused on creating networks of peer support for trained staff and physicians.”