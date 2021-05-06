CKFES promoting 72 hour emergency kit to help keep families safe during a disaster

Article content

Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency Services is offering a fun incentive for local residents to prepare a 72 hour emergency kit.

To recognize Emergency Preparedness Week CKFES is holding a social media contest asking residents to share their emergency kit for a chance to win one of four $25 gift cards to their favourite local restaurant. The contest closes on May 9. Details can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok @ckfiredept.

Know the risks, make a plan, and get a kit, is the advice CKFES offers in a media release.

The consequences of disasters can vary, knowing the risks specific to your home and family can help you better prepare, added the release. Making a family emergency plan will ensure your household knows where to meet and what to do if an emergency should occur.

“By taking a few simple steps, you can become better prepared and most of the items you need for a 72 hour emergency kit, you might already have in your household,” said Whitney Burk, CKFES public educator. This includes items such as bottled water, non-perishable food, a flashlight – we recommend you gather these and keep them all together.

“Emergency situations happen quickly and having a kit with things such as extra medications, a can opener, crank/solar powered radio, etc. is a small thing you can do that can make a big impact if ever needed,” she added.

Visit getprepared.ca for more resources to help you and your family prepare.