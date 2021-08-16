CK Pride marks 20 years of celebrating Gay Pride Week

Monday marked the 20th year the rainbow flag has been flown at the Civic Centre in Chatham to kick off local Pride week, signalling how diversity has long been embraced by the community.

“It is just such a huge warmth in my heart to see how this community has grown in it’s diversity and embracing … the sense of inclusion in this community of all people,” said CK Pride Association president Marianne Willson while addressing those gathered for the flag rising.

“As we work towards equity in Chatham-Kent, it is such a fulfilling feeling and I could not be any more proud to be a resident, a native of Chatham-Kent.”

Calling the changes in the community a “breath of fresh air,” Willson said she believes the greatest pace of change has happened in the past five years.

“It has been so wonderful to feel safer, to feel more present, to feel more at ease to live here, to play here, to work, to not have so much worry to be in Chatham-Kent,” she said.

But it took a little arm-twisting to get the rainbow flag raised for the first time at city hall, remebered Mike Ondrovcik, the first CK Pride president.

“Twenty years ago when we started Pride, it was a fight to get city hall to fly the flag,” he said.

However, Ondrovcik persisted and the flag was eventually raised.

He recalled the change in attitude towards the LGBTQ2S+ community started with the passing of same-sex marriage rights in 2005 and continued to improve with the passing of anti-harassment legislation.

The most rewarding change Ondrovcik has seen, however, is within families.

When CK Pride began, Ondrovcik said he remembered getting calls from some parents: “Get this queer person out of my house. I don’t want anything to do with them.”