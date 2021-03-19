WATCH: Chip falls in right spot for Wheatley woman who scores $400K lotto win

Playing a $5 Instant Plinko lottery ticket led to Wheatley resident Julia Reid going to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to drop a chip on a real Plinko board where she won $400,000.

“I usually play any game that the retailer recommends,” Reid, a regular lottery player, said in an OLG media release.

A married mother, she was getting her hair and nails done after lockdown when she decided to purchase an Instant Plinko ticket.

“I played my ticket in the car when I realized I won a Chip prize,” she said. “I brought it to the store, and that’s when I realized I would be coming to Toronto to play the in-person chip drop!”

Reid said her husband cried tears of joy when she told him about the big win.

“I’m thrilled that I won,” she said. “This allows me to pay my daughter’s student loan and complete some home renovations, with plenty left over for a happy retirement.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K store on Seacliff Drive in Leamington.