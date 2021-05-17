Chatham woman waives bail in attempted murder case

A Chatham woman facing an attempted murder charge has opted to waive a bail hearing after the justice of the peace gave her a chance to review her options.

Brandy Redmond, 28, appeared via teleconference in a Chatham courtroom Monday where her lawyer reaffirmed her decision as previously stated in court on Thursday.

Daniel Kirby said Monday he has discussed the matter further with his client and she does not wish to show cause to receive bail.

During the Thursday court appearance, justice of the peace Calvin Hurst intervened to ask Redmond if she understood that waiving her right to have a bail hearing means she would have to remain in custody until her trial.

On Monday, Hurst said they took time to make sure Redmond understood her decision.

Redmond will remain in custody at South West Detention Centre in Windsor. She is scheduled to appear in court for pre-trial discussions May 31.

A publication ban has been imposed on reporting evidence heard during the pre-trial stage of this case.

According to previously published reports, Chatham-Kent police officers responded to a disturbance outside an apartment building on Riverview Drive in Chatham on the afternoon of April 26.

According to a media release, police learned that an argument between two acquainted women escalated into a physical altercation.

A 30-year-old Chatham woman was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with serious injuries, police said.

In addition to attempted murder, Redmond was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.