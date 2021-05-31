Chatham woman facing attempted murder charge returns to court June 14

Daily News staff
May 31, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Chatham courthouse

A Chatham woman facing an attempted murder charge after a reported stabbing on April 26 made a brief court appearance Monday.

Brandy Redmond, 28, will now return to court on June 14 for further disclosure in the case, as well as continuing pre-trial discussions with the Crown.

Redmond, who remains in custody at the South West Detention Centre, previously waived her right to apply for bail.

There is a publication ban on evidence heard during the pre-trial stage.

According to previously published reports, Chatham-Kent police officers responded to a disturbance outside an apartment building on Riverview Drive in Chatham.

Police learned that an argument between two acquainted women escalated into a physical altercation.

A 30-year-old Chatham woman was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with serious injuries, police said.

In addition to attempted murder, Redmond has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Chatham

This Week in Flyers