Chatham woman facing attempted murder charge returns to court June 14

A Chatham woman facing an attempted murder charge after a reported stabbing on April 26 made a brief court appearance Monday.

Brandy Redmond, 28, will now return to court on June 14 for further disclosure in the case, as well as continuing pre-trial discussions with the Crown.

Redmond, who remains in custody at the South West Detention Centre, previously waived her right to apply for bail.

There is a publication ban on evidence heard during the pre-trial stage.

According to previously published reports, Chatham-Kent police officers responded to a disturbance outside an apartment building on Riverview Drive in Chatham.

Police learned that an argument between two acquainted women escalated into a physical altercation.

A 30-year-old Chatham woman was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with serious injuries, police said.

In addition to attempted murder, Redmond has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.