Chatham woman facing attempted murder charge makes court appearance from hospital

A Chatham woman facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a stabbing made a brief court appearance in Chatham via teleconference from the hospital on Thursday.

The court hear the accused, Brandy Redmond, 28, is expected to be in better shape physically when the matter returns on May 5, changing the dynamics of what kind of release plan is possible. Details of why she was in hospital were not provided in court.

The adjournment also gives Redmond’s lawyer time to receive and review evidence in the case.

According to previously published reports, Chatham-Kent police said officers responded to a disturbance outside an apartment building on Riverview Drive in Chatham last Monday.

Police learned that an argument between two acquainted women escalated into a physical altercation.

A 30-year-old Chatham woman was taken to the Chatham hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The accused reportedly fled the scene prior to police arrival. Last Monday night, police found her in Ridgetown and she was arrested.

In addition to attempted murder, Redmond has also been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.