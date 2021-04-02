A Chatham woman was charged with impaired driving Thursday night after she allegedly tipped off police to her own infraction.

Article content

A Chatham woman was charged with impaired driving Thursday night after she allegedly tipped off police to her own infraction.

The 26-year-old driver called Chatham-Kent police just before 10 p.m. to say she’d been sideswiped by a vehicle at Tweedsmuir Avenue and Queen Street, police said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chatham woman charged with impaired driving Back to video

However, an investigation found she’d actually hit a parking meter in the area of King Street East and William Street, police said.

She was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and operating with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

She was released with an April 23 court date.

Wanted for robbery

A man was arrested Thursday by Chatham-Kent police on an outstanding warrant for robbery, weapons offences and failing to comply.

He was wanted in connection with a robbery March 24 at the Chatham Motel on Grand Avenue East.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Wanted for theft

A 48-year-old Chatham woman was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant for theft with a value less than $5,000 and possession with a value less than $5,000.

She was wanted in connection with a theft Wednesday on Witherspoon Street in Chatham.

She was released with an April 27 court date.

Outstanding warrant

A 33-year-old Wallaceburg woman was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant.

She was released with an April 20 court date,