Chatham woman charged in connection to gatherings to protest COVID-19 restrictions
A 43-year-old Chatham woman facing a charge under the Reopening Ontario Act says there are two messages behind the protests opposing COVID-19 restrictions she organized on the weekend.
“They are defending our Charter of Rights and Freedoms and ending the lockdowns,” Liz Vallee said.
“It is our right to peacefully assemble and it is protected under our Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which is actually under assault right now. Every Canadian has a right to earn a living and put food on the table.
Police responded to a demonstration at the intersection of St. Clair Street and Grand Avenue in Chatham Saturday, where 30 people had gathered to rally against the new COVID-related restrictions announced by the provincial government the day before.
Police said the organizer of the event was spoken to regarding the province’s gathering restrictions in an effort to educate the crowd.
Police returned to the same intersection Sunday, where approximately 50 people were now protesting.
The organizer was spoken to again, police said.
On Tuesday night, police said the woman was charged with failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act and will be required to attend provincial offences court on May 26.
Vallee posted a video on her Facebook page of a police officer coming to her home Tuesday night to notify her she was being charged with failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.
Vallee said she’s disappointed in the decision of Chatham-Kent police “to limit our rights to peacefully and safely assemble as per our charter of rights.”
She added the protest was held safely in an outdoor setting with physical distancing taking place.
“Our primary goal is to engage and educate our community in an effort to seek compliance with enforcement being used as a last resort,” said Chief Gary Conn in a media release. “Gatherings such as this not only jeopardize public safety but contradict the law. Therefore, those responsible must be held accountable.”
In an audio clip provided to media, the chief added officers enforcing the provisions of the emergency orders will consider the “totality of the circumstances and the severity of the offence.”
Regarding the charge against Vallee, Conn said officers originally “attended to educate everyone on Saturday.”
“The following day, the group returned, not only jeopardizing public safety, but also disobeying the law. Therefore, those responsible must be held accountable.”
Community safety remains the priority during the pandemic, Conn said.
“I would like to personally ask our citizens of Chatham-Kent for their co-operation as we navigate these challenging times,” the chief said. “Now, more than ever, we need to take a collective approach towards understanding and obeying these orders.”
Vallee, who will be a federal candidate for the People’s Party of Canada in the riding of Chatham-Kent––Leamington, said she wouldn’t have decided to run if she hadn’t already been protesting against the lockdowns and defending charter rights.
“The one thing led to the other.”