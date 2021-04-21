Article content

A 43-year-old Chatham woman facing a charge under the Reopening Ontario Act says there are two messages behind the protests opposing COVID-19 restrictions she organized on the weekend.

“They are defending our Charter of Rights and Freedoms and ending the lockdowns,” Liz Vallee said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chatham woman charged in connection to gatherings to protest COVID-19 restrictions Back to video

“It is our right to peacefully assemble and it is protected under our Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which is actually under assault right now. Every Canadian has a right to earn a living and put food on the table.

Police responded to a demonstration at the intersection of St. Clair Street and Grand Avenue in Chatham Saturday, where 30 people had gathered to rally against the new COVID-related restrictions announced by the provincial government the day before.

Police said the organizer of the event was spoken to regarding the province’s gathering restrictions in an effort to educate the crowd.

Police returned to the same intersection Sunday, where approximately 50 people were now protesting.