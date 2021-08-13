Chatham teen enjoys being her own boss
Maria Whittal has the entrepreneurial spirit. You could say it's in her genes.
Article content
Maria Whittal has the entrepreneurial spirit. You could say it’s in her genes.
Advertisement
Article content
The 14-year-old Chatham girl has spent the summer preparing for and then launching her own business, Ohana Ice and Treats, that she operates out of a renovated vintage trailer camper at 330 Richmond St.
Chatham teen enjoys being her own boss Back to video
Whittal said the idea for the business came out of a discussion with her parents, Daniel and Rachel Whittal, who own and operate The Brio Academy.
“I was in the backyard with my parents and we were brain-storming business ideas, because I guess that’s something that our family does,” she laughed.
Her parents encouraged her to develop a business as a way to stay busy during the COVID-19 lockdowns.
Since she has a sweet tooth, Whittal said Ohana Ice and Treats was a natural choice for a business to create.
Whittal found an old camper trailer, which she said was in “really rough condition,” but still suitable to be renovated to operate the business from.
She took on the renovation with the help of her uncle Paul Schwarz, who credit his niece for for being enthusiastic about any job that needed to done.
“If we were putting walls up, she put walls up, if we did insulation, she did that,” he said. “She was there for tear down . . . and she was there til the end.”
Schwarz has also been impressed how his niece has operated her business.
Even when there’s a line of 20 people waiting for treats, he said she’s never complained about the work.
Being her own boss is something Whittal particularly enjoys about being an entrepreneur.
“It’s awesome, because there’s no one telling you what to do. I love that,” she laughed.
Advertisement
Article content
But she also knows being your own boss comes with more responsibilities.
Whittal said she’s had to learn to plan ahead, especially when it comes to making sure enough product is ordered to run her business.
Ohana Ice and Treats offerings of flavoured shaved ice and a wide variety of fresh-spun cotton candy has proved to be popular.
Whittal said business is going well, adding weekends are quite busy.
Expect to see the Ohana Ice and Treats trailer operating next summer, especially since Whittal has found operating her own business to be quite a rewarding experience.
“It’s been awesome, the support from the community has been great,” she said.
More details on products and catering is available on Ohana Ice and Treats Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts.
eshreve@postmedia.com