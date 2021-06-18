Chatham priests return to in-person masses in time to say goodbye to parishioners

COVID-19 restrictions have eased, allowing a limited number of people to return to church just as the pastor team at the Chatham Catholic Family of Parishes is saying goodbye to parishioners.

Father Jim Higgins and associate pastors Fr. Olivet Okoro, Fr. Jude Ogbenna and Fr. Stan Izdebski are saying their farewells in person to the 15 per cent of parishioners who are currently able to attend mass in person.

Changing priests is “always a hard time for people,” said Higgins of the new assignments for the pastor team, “but, at the same time, it’s an opportunity for people to have a new voice who will preach the word and a new direction, maybe, in the way they will be led.”

Father John Jasica will lead the new pastor team that includes associate pastors Fr. Robert Weaver and Fr. Dariusz Lewandowski, who arrive July 5 to begin serving Chatham’s five Catholic churches.

Noting he’s nearing the end of his career as he moves into an associate pastor role in Windsor, Higgins described Jasica as a younger priest who is “pretty excited about coming to Chatham and that’s a good thing.”