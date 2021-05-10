Chatham police investigating 'suspicious package' on Park Avenue West

Chatham-Kent police are currently investigating a suspicious package found at a Park Avenue West address in Chatham.

Daily News staff
May 10, 2021  •  22 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Police have closed a stretch of Park Avenue West after being notifed of a "suspicious package." An OPP bomb squad has been called in to assist. (ELLWOOD SHREVE/Chatham Daily News)
Police have closed a stretch of Park Avenue West after being notifed of a "suspicious package." An OPP bomb squad has been called in to assist. (ELLWOOD SHREVE/Chatham Daily News)

Chatham-Kent police are currently investigating a suspicious package found at a Park Avenue West address in Chatham.

Police have closed the road between Wedgewood Avenue and O’Neil Street, and are asking the public to avoid the area.

The OPP explosive device unit has been called in to help with the investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Chatham

This Week in Flyers