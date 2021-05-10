Chatham-Kent police are currently investigating a suspicious package found at a Park Avenue West address in Chatham.

Article content

Chatham-Kent police are currently investigating a suspicious package found at a Park Avenue West address in Chatham.

Police have closed the road between Wedgewood Avenue and O’Neil Street, and are asking the public to avoid the area.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chatham police investigating 'suspicious package' on Park Avenue West Back to video

The OPP explosive device unit has been called in to help with the investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available, police said.