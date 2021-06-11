Chatham pedestrian struck by vehicle at crosswalk suffers serious injuries
A 25-year-old Chatham woman suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Park Avenue East at a crosswalk.
Chatham-Kent police said the collision occurred near St. George Street in Chatham around 3 p.m. Thursday.
A 47-year-old Chatham woman was travelling west on Park Avenue when she struck the pedestrian, police said.
The crash victim was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for medical attention and later transferred to Windsor for further treatment, police said.
No one in the vehicle was physically injured, police said.
The traffic unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.
Man facing weapon, uttering threat charges
A 37-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested Thursday afternoon after Chatham-Kent police responded to a report of suspicious man in possession of a knife on Forhan Street in Wallaceburg.
Officers found the man on Dufferin Avenue and learned he had allegedly threatened to harm a citizen’s dog.
The accused was arrested and charged with being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.
He was released with a July 9 court date, police said.
Report of suspicious man
A 29-year-old Chatham man is facing several charges after Chatham-Kent police responded to a report of suspicious man inside a fenced construction site on McNaughton Avenue East in Chatham just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Officers found the man a short distance away and he was taken into custody, police said.
While being searched during the arrest, police said the accused was found with a stolen spool of wire and suspected methamphetamine.
He was charged with break and enter, being in possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000, failing to comply with his curfew and drug possession, police said.
He was held pending a bail hearing, police said.
Puppy dispute leads to pair being charged
Two people were taken into custody after Chatham-Kent police responded to a dispute over the ownership of puppies.
Around 3:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to a disturbance between a 50-year-old Chatham woman and 26-year-old Sarnia man, known to each other.
Police said the pair were both under court-ordered conditions not to communicate with each other.
The woman was arrested and charged with failing to comply with her release conditions and breach of probation.
The man was arrested and charged with breach of probation and drug possession, police said.
Domestic disturbance
Two people were arrested after Chatham-Kent police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Chatham home just after 4:30 a.m. Friday.
It was discovered a 36-year-old Chatham woman had conditions not to communicate with a 24-year-old Ingersoll woman, who police said falsely identified herself.
The Ingersoll woman was charged with obstructing police and also arrested on an outstanding warrant, police said.
The Chatham woman was charged with failing to comply with her release conditions.
Both accused were taken into custody pending a bail hearing.