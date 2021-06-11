Chatham pedestrian struck by vehicle at crosswalk suffers serious injuries

A 25-year-old Chatham woman suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Park Avenue East at a crosswalk.

Chatham-Kent police said the collision occurred near St. George Street in Chatham around 3 p.m. Thursday.

A 47-year-old Chatham woman was travelling west on Park Avenue when she struck the pedestrian, police said.

The crash victim was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for medical attention and later transferred to Windsor for further treatment, police said.

No one in the vehicle was physically injured, police said.

The traffic unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.

Man facing weapon, uttering threat charges

A 37-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested Thursday afternoon after Chatham-Kent police responded to a report of suspicious man in possession of a knife on Forhan Street in Wallaceburg.