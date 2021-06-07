Chatham outdoor market draws healthy crowd

Some non-food vendors were shuffled to a summer market while some food vendors who couldn’t attend, including Carmichael Meats, Golden Acre Farms and The Popcorn Barn, sold their product wholesale to Lester so that she could sell the items herself at food booths.

The original list of vendors had mostly crafters and artisans. However, Lester quickly added more food vendors to meet the requirement that at least 50 per cent of merchants at an outdoor market must be food vendors under Ontario’s current restrictions.

She met Thursday and Friday with public health, bylaw enforcement and police officers to ensure all COVID-19 rules were followed.

After Chatham-Kent municipal officials and police Chief Gary Conn urged her earlier in the week to postpone, Lester forged ahead to hold her event beside Tecumseh Park.

“We’ve had a lineup all day long and it’s going great,” organizer Lisa Lester said in the afternoon. “I couldn’t be happier. The vendors are happy.”

The market had 14 food vendors and 12 non-food vendors. All food had to be packaged for takeaway and couldn’t be eaten on site. Rules on masks, crowd limits and physical distancing were also in place.

“I just want to thank the community for supporting this,” Lester said. “I really do believe if we can work within the bylaws to do things like this, it gives people something to do. It gives people some opportunity to socialize and get out and see people.

“We need to start doing that, little by little. We can’t be afraid. We need to be strong and brave.”

Her next market is tentatively slated for Aug. 7, but she may add one in July to meet demand. Others are planned for fall and Christmas.

“I’m grateful for the vendors that stuck it out with me,” Lester said. “A lot of them begged me not to close it down because they haven’t made any money in the past year. I just went with my heart and I knew I was doing the right thing.

“I let the vendors that wanted to push, go to the next market I’m going to hold in the future. The vendors that really wanted to do this weekend, I allowed them to do it.”

Municipal officials worked with Lester to ensure she knew all the rules, said chief administrative officer Don Shropshire.

“The message we’ve gotten from her for several days has been, ‘I’m trying to understand what the restrictions and the rules are right now, and I’m going to try and work to make sure that the event can go ahead. … We’ve told her clearly that we’ll be monitoring the event, and providing the restrictions are respected, that’s great. And if they’re not, there are fines and other things she’s aware of,” Shropshire said Friday.