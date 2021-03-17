Chatham ophthalmologist going before CPSO disciplinary committee Monday
Chatham ophthalmologist Dr. Christopher Anjema is scheduled to face a disciplinary committee of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario on Monday relating to allegations of professional misconduct.
There are three separate allegations concerning Anjema, who runs the Anjema Eye Institute with locations in Chatham and Sarnia.
“It is alleged that Dr. Anjema failed to maintain the standard of practice of the profession and/or is incompetent in his care of patients,” a summary of the pending disciplinary hearing stated on the college website.
It is also alleged that Anjema engaged in disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct with respect to inappropriate submissions of claims billed to the Ontario Health Insurance Plan, with respect to ordering or conducting tests and investigations involving patients.
“Additionally, Dr. Anjema engaged in disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct in his communications with a patient regarding medical services offered to the patient, including uninsured services,” the college summary also noted.
The hearing for the allegations dated Aug. 20, 2019, Dec. 11, 2019, and Sept. 18, 2020, is scheduled for a single day. However, it isn’t known if a decision by the committee will be made on Monday.
“Dr. Anjema has been fully participating in the college process, which he is confident will result in an evidence-based outcome in the continuing interests of the thousands of patients for whom he is proud to practise medicine,” said a statement received from the Anjema Eye Institute on Wednesday.
Media coverage leading up to the hearing doesn’t appear to have significantly impacted Anjema’s business.
“Since the start of the pandemic year, the Anjema Eye Institute has served the ophthalmological needs of the Chatham-Kent community every day during COVID with more than 16,000 patient visits,” the statement added.
On Wednesday, the doctor announced on the company’s Facebook page that the Anjema Eye Institute has opened new location in Bayfield, located between Grand Bend and Goderich.