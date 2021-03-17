Chatham ophthalmologist Dr. Christopher Anjema is scheduled to face a disciplinary committee of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario on Monday relating to allegations of professional misconduct.

Article content

Chatham ophthalmologist Dr. Christopher Anjema is scheduled to face a disciplinary committee of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario on Monday relating to allegations of professional misconduct.

There are three separate allegations concerning Anjema, who runs the Anjema Eye Institute with locations in Chatham and Sarnia.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chatham ophthalmologist going before CPSO disciplinary committee Monday Back to video

“It is alleged that Dr. Anjema failed to maintain the standard of practice of the profession and/or is incompetent in his care of patients,” a summary of the pending disciplinary hearing stated on the college website.

It is also alleged that Anjema engaged in disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct with respect to inappropriate submissions of claims billed to the Ontario Health Insurance Plan, with respect to ordering or conducting tests and investigations involving patients.

“Additionally, Dr. Anjema engaged in disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct in his communications with a patient regarding medical services offered to the patient, including uninsured services,” the college summary also noted.